Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Apria (NYSE:APR)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Apria stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.14. Apria has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $32.75.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

