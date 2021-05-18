Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEAPF. Citigroup cut shares of Nearmap from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nearmap from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEAPF opened at $1.50 on Monday. Nearmap has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

