Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Raised by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,022 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

