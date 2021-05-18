CIBC Increases Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$234.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$202.00 to C$234.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTC.A. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$216.56.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$211.90 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$97.31 and a 52-week high of C$213.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$193.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$174.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.75. The firm has a market cap of C$12.89 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

