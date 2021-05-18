CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CIX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.50.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at C$21.70 on Friday. CI Financial has a one year low of C$14.79 and a one year high of C$21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.69. The firm has a market cap of C$4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

In other CI Financial news, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 706,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,017,640. Also, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.80 per share, with a total value of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$763,000. Insiders have purchased 152,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,000 over the last ninety days.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

