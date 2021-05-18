CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CI Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CI Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.31.

NYSE CIXX opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $8,877,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,554,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,995,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

