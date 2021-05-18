Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

OTCMKTS:CJEWY opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

