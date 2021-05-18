Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target Raised to C$5.75

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHRRF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.44.

CHRRF opened at $3.57 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

