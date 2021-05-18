China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.
Shares of COE traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,377. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $370.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of -0.85.
China Online Education Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.