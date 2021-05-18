China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

Shares of COE traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,377. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $370.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of -0.85.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

