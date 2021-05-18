Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Down 2.6%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $107.80 and last traded at $107.96. Approximately 91,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,684,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.81.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.97. The firm has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

