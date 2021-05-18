Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Chemung Financial posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.50. 151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,152. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,254 shares of company stock valued at $53,811 over the last 90 days. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

