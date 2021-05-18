Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Receives $12.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWSRF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:CWSRF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $11.05.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

