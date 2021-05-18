ChartEx (CHART) Reaches Market Capitalization of $738,684.11

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $738,684.11 and $92,549.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00090173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.90 or 0.00423519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.94 or 0.00231216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $596.95 or 0.01367345 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00045381 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

