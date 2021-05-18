Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) PT Lowered to $3.80 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $3.80 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CWBHF stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. Charlotte’s Web has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05).

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

