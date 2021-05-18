CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $78.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CEVA. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $974.57 million, a PE ratio of 4,272.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $2,072,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $399,261.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,058.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in CEVA by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

