Cerillion (LON:CER) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 720 ($9.41) and last traded at GBX 705.25 ($9.21), with a volume of 39787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 670 ($8.75).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cerillion’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CER. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Cerillion from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £208.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 557.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 431.87.

Cerillion Company Profile (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

