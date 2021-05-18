Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Roth Capital

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,589. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $301.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 3.71.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $177,225.00. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $269,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,001.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,329 shares of company stock worth $1,920,397. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 381,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 13,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,176,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.