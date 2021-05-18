Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.84

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 44400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

