Centene (NYSE:CNC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $87.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $71.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.77.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $70.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $72.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 4.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Centene by 35.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

