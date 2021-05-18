Celer Network (CELR) Market Cap Reaches $367.21 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0660 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $367.21 million and $130.38 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00094721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00022529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.27 or 0.01510089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00064270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00118803 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,564,960,426 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars.

