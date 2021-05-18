CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,098. CEL-SCI has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $765.19 million, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

In related news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.