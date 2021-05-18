CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Raised to C$79.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CCL Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.25.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $58.73.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.