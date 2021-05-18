Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $122.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.31.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $114,156.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,688. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

