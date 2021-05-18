Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $122.88. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,033.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,688 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.31.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

