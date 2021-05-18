Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.
Shares of CBOE stock opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $122.88. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,033.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,688 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.31.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
