Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $210.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.46 and a 12 month high of $242.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

