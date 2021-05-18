Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Catalent by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

NYSE CTLT opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

