Casino Betting Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $639,628.00 (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Casino Betting Coin has a market cap of $11.70 million and approximately $639,628.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0750 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00102932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.83 or 0.01496831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00118900 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00063975 BTC.

About Casino Betting Coin

Casino Betting Coin (CBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com . Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

