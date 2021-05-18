CashBet Coin (CBC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18,630.00

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $13.77, $5.60 and $33.94. CashBet Coin has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00090963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00022139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $627.78 or 0.01413874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00118690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00063035 BTC.

About CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $32.15, $51.55, $20.33, $5.60, $18.94, $50.98, $24.43, $33.94, $24.68, $13.77 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

