Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will report $2.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the highest is $2.26 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion.

CASY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

CASY traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.25. 2,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,373. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $142.34 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

