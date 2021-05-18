Cascades (TSE:CAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.06

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.06 and last traded at C$13.27, with a volume of 55474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAS shares. TD Securities upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cascades in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cascades to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.71.

Get Cascades alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cascades Inc. will post 1.9699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

About Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.