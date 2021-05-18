Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TAST. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $5.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $305.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

