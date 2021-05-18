Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after buying an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,851,000 after buying an additional 379,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

