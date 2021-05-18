CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 60,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. The company has a market cap of $775.26 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $185,794.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $874,919.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 382,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,556.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 447,446 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,563. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,734,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 886,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 60,581 shares during the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 660,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

