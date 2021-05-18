CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $120.68 and last traded at $120.68. Approximately 9,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,240,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $43,427,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in CarMax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $257,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

