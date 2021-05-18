Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $210.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $194.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.67.

NYSE:CSL opened at $192.74 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $109.33 and a 12-month high of $197.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.07.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

