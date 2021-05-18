CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

MTBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareCloud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CareCloud presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Get CareCloud alerts:

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $7.81 on Monday. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.38.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareCloud news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $179,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,850 shares in the company, valued at $976,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,180 shares of company stock worth $964,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.