Cardano (ADA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.94 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $64.88 billion and approximately $8.94 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $2.03 or 0.00004674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00080069 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00081294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.74 or 0.00330812 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00012968 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00040181 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004232 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.