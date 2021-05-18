Capital Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Capital Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 1.2% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,001. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average is $61.59. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $62.63.

