Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,928. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62.

