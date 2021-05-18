Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 635,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $582,273,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after buying an additional 381,238 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after buying an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,984,000 after buying an additional 461,482 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

