Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 90 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 3,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $452.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $472.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

