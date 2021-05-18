Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 89 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $195.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

