Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,391 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com stock opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $121,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,978.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,753. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

