Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,574 shares of company stock valued at $39,164,768. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $148.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

