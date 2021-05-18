Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 294 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Curi Capital bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.75.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $251.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.