Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $995,000 Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Church & Dwight by 22.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Church & Dwight by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

NYSE:CHD opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

