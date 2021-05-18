Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period.

VPU opened at $142.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average of $138.61. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.99 and a fifty-two week high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

