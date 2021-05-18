Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73.

