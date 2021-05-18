Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Posted by on May 18th, 2021 // Comments off

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.