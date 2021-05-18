Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in The Southern by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $541,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Southern by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 110,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.28. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

