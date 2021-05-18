Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,600 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.5% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $2,540,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,390,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,763,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

